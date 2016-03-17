Omar OffendumBorn 18 December 1981
Omar Offendum
1981-12-18
Omar Offendum Biography (Wikipedia)
Omar Offendum is a Syrian American hip-hop artist, designer, poet and peace activist. He was born in Saudi Arabia, raised in Washington, DC, and now lives in Los Angeles, California. He tours the world performing internationally at music festivals, lecturing at major academic institutions and fundraising for humanitarian relief organizations. Most recently Offendum has been involved in creating several critically acclaimed songs about the popular democratic uprisings throughout the Middle East & North Africa. He is also working on several new collaborative projects while touring to promote his solo work.
Omar Offendum Tracks
Sikeena (feat. Omar Offendum)
Narcy
Sikeena (feat. Omar Offendum)
Sikeena (feat. Omar Offendum)
