Werner Andreas Albert (born 10 January 1935 in Weinheim) is a German and Australian conductor.

He began his studies in musicology and history, and later studying conducting with Herbert von Karajan and Hans Rosbaud. After his 1961 debut with the Heidelberg Chamber Orchestra, he became chief conductor of the Nordwestdeutsche Philharmonie. He later served as chief conductor of the Gulbenkian Orchestra in Lisbon and the Nuremberg Symphony in Germany. He is also the permanent guest conductor of the Radio Symphony Orchestras in Cologne, Frankfurt, and Berlin, and of the Bamberg Symphony.

He has enjoyed great success conducting tours to the United States, South America, the Soviet Union, China, and most European countries. In recent years he has conducted in Beijing, and at Triphony Hall and Tokyo Opera City Concert Hall in Japan with the New Japan Philharmonic and the Tokyo City Symphony Orchestra. Since 1981, Albert has regularly conducted in Australia, particularly with the Queensland Symphony Orchestra, of which he was named principal conductor in 1995, and he has conducted all six Symphony Australia orchestras. He has been chief conductor of the Bavarian State Youth Orchestra for more than 20 years and is also senior lecturer of the Meistersinger Conservatorium in Nuremberg.