Mimi FariñaBorn 30 April 1945. Died 18 July 2001
Margarita Mimi Baez Fariña (April 30, 1945 – July 18, 2001) was a singer-songwriter and activist, the youngest of three daughters to a Scottish mother and a Mexican-American physicist Albert Baez. She was the younger sister of the singer and activist Joan Baez.
Pack Up Your Sorrows
Richard Fariña
Pack Up Your Sorrows
Pack Up Your Sorrows
Poor Wayfaring Stranger
Mimi Fariña
Poor Wayfaring Stranger
Swallow Song (Live)
Joan Baez
Swallow Song (Live)
Swallow Song (Live)
Best Of Friends
Mimi Fariña
Best Of Friends
Best Of Friends
