Bang BangFrench trip-hop DJ/producer Xavier Jamaux. Born 24 May 1968
Bang Bang
1968-05-24
Bang Bang Biography (Wikipedia)
Xavier Jamaux (born in Versailles) is a French disco musician. During the 1980s he was drummer with the French indie band Orange. In the late 90s he recorded under the name of his solo electronic project Bang Bang or Bangbang.
