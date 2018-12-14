SammyNY indie rock band. Formed 1993. Disbanded 1996
Sammy
1993
Sammy Biography (Wikipedia)
Sammy was the partnership of guitarist Luke Wood and guitarist/vocalist Jesse Hartman. The band was initially signed to Smells Like Records, the label owned by Sonic Youth drummer Steve Shelley. Later the band signed to DGC/Geffen. The band was signed to Fire Records in the UK and Europe.
The band released two albums, an EP, and multiple singles before calling it quits. Debut Album (issued in 1994) and Kings of the Island Empire (an EP issued in 1995) were both put out by Smells Like Records. Their second and final full-length, Tales of Great Neck Glory, which was issued by DGC/Geffen, followed in 1996 shortly before the band decided to split up.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sammy Tracks
Never Give Up
Sammy
Never Give Up
Never Give Up
Slim Style (Radio 1 Session, 27 Nov 1994)
Sammy
Slim Style (Radio 1 Session, 27 Nov 1994)
Inland Empire (Radio 1 Session, 27 Nov 1994)
Sammy
Inland Empire (Radio 1 Session, 27 Nov 1994)
Babe Come Down (Radio 1 Session, 27 Nov 1994)
Sammy
Babe Come Down (Radio 1 Session, 27 Nov 1994)
Neptune Avenue
Sammy
Neptune Avenue
Neptune Avenue
