Rough TradeCanadian band. Formed 1974. Disbanded 1988
Rough Trade
1974
Rough Trade Biography (Wikipedia)
Rough Trade was a Canadian new wave rock band in the 1970s and 1980s, centred on singer Carole Pope and multi-instrumentalist Kevan Staples. The band was noted for their provocative lyrics and stage antics; singer Pope often performed in bondage attire, and their 1981 hit "High School Confidential" was one of the first explicitly lesbian-themed Top 40 hits in the world.
Rough Trade Tracks
High School Confidential
