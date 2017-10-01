Craig HandyBorn 25 September 1962
Craig Mitchell Handy (born September 25, 1962) is an American tenor saxophonist.
Born in Oakland, California, he attended North Texas State University from 1981 to 1984, and following this played with Art Blakey, Wynton Marsalis, Roy Haynes, Abdullah Ibrahim, Elvin Jones, Joe Henderson, Betty Carter, George Adams, Ray Drummond, Conrad Herwig, Dee Dee Bridgewater, and David Weiss among many others. He is a member of the Mingus Big Band, Mingus Dynasty, and Mingus Orchestra.
Handy plays the role of Coleman Hawkins in the 1996 film Kansas City . He is credited for performing the Cosby Show season 6 theme.
