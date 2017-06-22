Taj MahalUS blues musician. Born 17 May 1942
Taj Mahal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqrcl.jpg
1942-05-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4f48167c-29b8-4bde-a749-6803ce0a3922
Taj Mahal Biography (Wikipedia)
Henry Saint Clair Fredericks (born May 17, 1942), who uses the stage name Taj Mahal, is an American blues musician, a self-taught singer-songwriter and film composer who plays the guitar, piano, banjo, and harmonica, among many other instruments. He often incorporates elements of world music into his works and has done much to reshape the definition and scope of blues music over the course of his almost 50-year career by fusing it with nontraditional forms, including sounds from the Caribbean, Africa, and the South Pacific.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Taj Mahal Performances & Interviews
- "The influence of Charley Patton can not be understated ..."https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p053wfgt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p053wfgt.jpg2017-05-24T18:07:00.000ZAmerican Blues musician Taj Mahal explains how Charley Patton captured the sounds and struggles of life in the Mississippi cotton fields.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p053wd11
"The influence of Charley Patton can not be understated ..."
Taj Mahal Tracks
Sort by
Statesboro Blues
Taj Mahal
Statesboro Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcl.jpglink
Statesboro Blues
Last played on
(Ain't That) A Lot Of Love
Taj Mahal
(Ain't That) A Lot Of Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcl.jpglink
Cakewalk Into Town
Taj Mahal
Cakewalk Into Town
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcl.jpglink
Cakewalk Into Town
Last played on
You Rascal You
Taj Mahal
You Rascal You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcl.jpglink
You Rascal You
Last played on
Honky Tonk Woman
Taj Mahal
Honky Tonk Woman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcl.jpglink
Honky Tonk Woman
Last played on
Six Days On The Road
Taj Mahal
Six Days On The Road
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Six Days On The Road
Performer
Last played on
Don't Call Us
Taj Mahal
Don't Call Us
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcl.jpglink
Don't Call Us
Last played on
Every Wind (In The River)
Taj Mahal
Every Wind (In The River)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcl.jpglink
Every Wind (In The River)
Last played on
That's Who I Am (feat. Keb’ Mo’)
Taj Mahal
That's Who I Am (feat. Keb’ Mo’)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcl.jpglink
That's Who I Am (feat. Keb’ Mo’)
Last played on
Stagger Lee
Taj Mahal
Stagger Lee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcl.jpglink
Stagger Lee
Last played on
Don't Leave Me Here
Taj Mahal
Don't Leave Me Here
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcl.jpglink
Don't Leave Me Here
Last played on
squat that rabbit
Taj Mahal
squat that rabbit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcl.jpglink
squat that rabbit
Last played on
Catfish Blues
Taj Mahal
Catfish Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcl.jpglink
Catfish Blues
Last played on
Fishin' Blues
Taj Mahal
Fishin' Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcl.jpglink
Fishin' Blues
Last played on
High Water Everywhere pt 2
Taj Mahal
High Water Everywhere pt 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcl.jpglink
Take A Giant Step
Taj Mahal
Take A Giant Step
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcl.jpglink
Take A Giant Step
Last played on
Johnny Too Bad
Taj Mahal
Johnny Too Bad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcl.jpglink
Johnny Too Bad
Last played on
Ain't Nobody Talkin'
Taj Mahal
Ain't Nobody Talkin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcl.jpglink
Ain't Nobody Talkin'
Shake Me In Your Arms
Taj Mahal
Shake Me In Your Arms
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcl.jpglink
Shake Me In Your Arms
She Knows How To Rock Me
Taj Mahal
She Knows How To Rock Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcl.jpglink
She Knows How To Rock Me
A Lot Of Love
Taj Mahal
A Lot Of Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcl.jpglink
A Lot Of Love
Last played on
Squeezebox
Taj Mahal
Squeezebox
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcl.jpglink
Squeezebox
Last played on
Diving Duck Blues
Taj Mahal
Diving Duck Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcl.jpglink
Diving Duck Blues
Last played on
Queen Bee
Taj Mahal
Queen Bee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcl.jpglink
Queen Bee
Last played on
Honky Tonk Blues
Taj Mahal
Honky Tonk Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcl.jpglink
Honky Tonk Blues
Last played on
Don't Leave Me Here
Taj Mahal + Keb Mo
Don't Leave Me Here
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Leave Me Here
Performer
Last played on
Statesboro Blues
Gregg Allman
Statesboro Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcl.jpglink
Statesboro Blues
Last played on
The Hoochi Coochi Coo
Taj Mahal
The Hoochi Coochi Coo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcl.jpglink
The Hoochi Coochi Coo
Last played on
Mississippi-Mali Blues
Taj Mahal
Mississippi-Mali Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcl.jpglink
Mississippi-Mali Blues
Last played on
Corinna
Taj Mahal
Corinna
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcl.jpglink
Corinna
Last played on
Strut
Jimmy Smith
Strut
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgmq.jpglink
Strut
Last played on
Wild Ox Moan
Taj Mahal
Wild Ox Moan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcl.jpglink
Wild Ox Moan
Last played on
Down Home Girl
Taj Mahal
Down Home Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcl.jpglink
Down Home Girl
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 1987
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3bp5v
Worthy Farm, Pilton
1987-06-19T08:17:11
19
Jun
1987
Glastonbury: 1987
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Glastonbury: 1981
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emgwrz
Worthy Farm, Pilton
1981-06-19T08:17:11
19
Jun
1981
Glastonbury: 1981
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Latest Taj Mahal News
Taj Mahal Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist