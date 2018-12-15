Q. LazzarusSinger of “Goodbye Horses”. Born 1960
1960
Q. Lazzarus Biography (Wikipedia)
Q Lazzarus (born 12 December 1965) is a reclusive American singer, known for her 1988 song "Goodbye Horses", written by William Garvey, which was featured in the films Married to the Mob and The Silence of the Lambs, both of which were directed by Jonathan Demme.
