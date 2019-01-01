הדג נחשFormed 1996
Hadag Nahash (Hebrew: הדג נחש ha-Dag Nachash,) is an Israeli hip hop/funk band, founded in 1996 in Jerusalem. The band is known for its leftist political statements in many of its songs. Some of the band's songs have been used in protests.
