Will Pound
Will Pound Performances & Interviews
- Will Pound and Eddy Jay perform a toe-tapping reel live on In Tune from London's Southbank Centrehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bkycn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bkycn.jpg2016-10-10T11:39:00.000ZThe harmonica-accordion duo play The Crooked Reel, a traditional tune, live on In Tune.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04bl9sj
Will Pound and Eddy Jay perform a toe-tapping reel live on In Tune from London's Southbank Centre
A Cut Above / The Hesleyside Reel
Papa Stour Sword Dance
The Liberty Bell March
Getting Upstairs Rodney
Brighton Camp / Salmon Tails
The Quaker
Getting Upstairs
Blackthorn Stick / Irish Washerwoman
The Nutting Girl
Irish Washerwoman/Blackthorn Stick
Trad.
Constant Billy/Dearest Dickie
Trad.
Princess Royal
Trad.
Trunkles
Traditional English & Will Pound
The Irish Washerwoman
Brighton Camp
Ampleforth Sword Dance
Fanny Frail
Trunkles
The Liberty March Bell
Richard III [6 Music SESSION]
Crooked Reel (6 Music Session, 03 June 2017)
Oblivion (Astor Piazolla) [SESSION]
Flatworld
A Cut Above / The Hesleyside Reel (feat. John Parker & Tim Edey)
Clinch Mountain Backstep
Hangman
The Reckoning
Eddy Jay & Will Pound
Floating Candle
Barbarini's Tambourine
Dearest Dickie
Upcoming Events
13
Jan
2019
Will Pound, Folk Club
All Saints Church Hall, Bristol, UK
16
Feb
2019
Will Pound
The Sunset Lounge, Milton Keynes, UK
8
Aug
2019
Will Pound, The Waterboys, Richard Thompson, Seth Lakeman, Caravan, Martin Simpson, Wildwood Kin, Martin Barre, Tide Lines, Richard Digance, Eddy Jay, Daphne's Flight, Zal Cleminson's Sindogs and Lil Jim
Fairport's Cropredy Convention, Cropredy, UK
