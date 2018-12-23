Will Pound and Eddy Jay perform a toe-tapping reel live on In Tune from London's Southbank Centre https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bkycn.jpg https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bkycn.jpg 2016-10-10T11:39:00.000Z The harmonica-accordion duo play The Crooked Reel, a traditional tune, live on In Tune. https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04bl9sj

2:48