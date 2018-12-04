Taco KooistraBorn 1955
Taco Kooistra
1955
Taco Kooistra Tracks
3 Lieder for baritone, clarinet, viola and cello after Rimbaud
Hans Krása
3 Lieder for baritone, clarinet, viola and cello after Rimbaud
3 Lieder for baritone, clarinet, viola and cello after Rimbaud
Performer
Singer
Last played on
Maiblumen blühten überall
Alexander von Zemlinsky
Maiblumen blühten überall
Maiblumen blühten überall
Ensemble
Last played on
