Simon HaleBorn 1964
Simon Hale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1964
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4f3d1959-3115-41c6-9592-5da3404c0b71
Simon Hale Biography (Wikipedia)
Simon Hale is a British composer, arranger, and keyboardist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Simon Hale Tracks
Sort by
Main Theme
Andre Hale & Simon Hale
Main Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Main Theme
Performer
Last played on
Playlists featuring Simon Hale
Back to artist