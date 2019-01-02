Cyro BaptistaBorn 23 December 1950
Cyro Baptista Biography (Wikipedia)
Cyro Baptista (born December 23, 1950) is a Brazilian percussionist in jazz and world music. He creates many of the percussion instruments he plays.
Bouriyan
Lionel Loueke
Bouriyan
Bouriyan
Azul 1st movement 'Paz sulfurica'
Osvaldo Golijov
Azul 1st movement 'Paz sulfurica'
Azul 1st movement 'Paz sulfurica'
Orchestra
Tico-tico no fuba (Tico-tico bird in the cornmeal)
Zequinha de Abreu
Tico-tico no fuba (Tico-tico bird in the cornmeal)
Tico-tico no fuba (Tico-tico bird in the cornmeal)
Brasileirinho
Waldir Azevedo
Brasileirinho
Brasileirinho
Laughing Owl
John Zorn
Laughing Owl
Laughing Owl
