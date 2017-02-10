Ralph Vaughan WilliamsBorn 12 October 1872. Died 26 August 1958
Ralph Vaughan Williams OM (12 October 1872 – 26 August 1958) was an English composer. His works include operas, ballets, chamber music, secular and religious vocal pieces and orchestral compositions including nine symphonies, written over sixty years. Strongly influenced by Tudor music and English folk-song, his output marked a decisive break in British music from its German-dominated style of the 19th century.
Vaughan Williams was born to a well-to-do family with strong moral views and a progressive social outlook. Throughout his life he sought to be of service to his fellow citizens, and believed in making music as available as possible to everybody. He wrote many works for amateur and student performance. He was musically a late developer, not finding his true voice until his late thirties; his studies in 1907–1908 with the French composer Maurice Ravel helped him clarify the textures of his music and free it from Teutonic influences.
Vaughan Williams is among the best-known British symphonists, noted for his very wide range of moods, from stormy and impassioned to tranquil, from mysterious to exuberant. Among the most familiar of his other concert works are Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910) and The Lark Ascending (1914). His vocal works include hymns, folk-song arrangements and large-scale choral pieces. He wrote eight works for stage performance between 1919 and 1951. Although none of his operas became popular repertoire pieces, his ballet Job: A Masque for Dancing (1930) was successful and has been frequently staged.
- Sound of the summer - The Lark Ascendinghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0617x8v.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0617x8v.jpg2018-08-02T18:24:00.000ZThe Lark Ascending was inspired by a poem of the same name written by George Meredith, which tells the tale of a skylark singing an impossibly beautiful, almost heavenly, songhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06gdlfq
Sound of the summer - The Lark Ascending
- Ralph Vaughan Williamshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06cr12m.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06cr12m.jpg2018-07-13T12:00:00.000ZDonald Macleod explores the life and work of British composer Ralph Vaughan Williamshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06dc32c
Ralph Vaughan Williams
- Vaughan Williams: Dona Nobis Pacemhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01ysqcx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01ysqcx.jpg2017-07-08T12:41:00.000ZBuilding a Library recommends the best recording of Vaughan Williams's Dona Nobis Pacem.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0583z0l
Vaughan Williams: Dona Nobis Pacem
- The Lark Ascending – The People’s Desert Island Dischttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04qpv9q.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04qpv9q.jpg2017-01-25T09:45:00.000ZWhy does Vaughan Williams’s masterpiece appeal to so many castaways?https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04qpmw9
The Lark Ascending – The People’s Desert Island Disc
- James Gilchrist performs two of Vaughan Williams's Songs of Travel live on In Tune from London's Southbank Centrehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04b4j47.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04b4j47.jpg2016-10-06T10:30:00.000ZAnna Tilbrook accompanies the British tenor in 'Let Beauty Awake' and 'Youth and Love'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04b4kcn
James Gilchrist performs two of Vaughan Williams's Songs of Travel live on In Tune from London's Southbank Centre
- Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 3 'Pastoral Symphony'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03tmh7d.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03tmh7d.jpg2016-05-10T09:44:00.000ZSir Andrew Davis conducts the BBC Symphony Orchestra in Vaughan Williams's Symphony No. 3https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03tpmb2
Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 3 'Pastoral Symphony'
- Vaughan Williams's The Lark Ascendinghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03tmhh0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03tmhh0.jpg2016-05-09T13:51:00.000ZJanine Jansen performs Ralph Vaughan Williams's The Lark Ascending with the BBC Symphony Orchestra conducted by Sakari Oramohttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03tmklr
Vaughan Williams's The Lark Ascending
- Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music (extract)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03phdhg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03phdhg.jpg2016-04-20T11:00:00.000ZPreview of music performed at the BBC Proms.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03phdjs
Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music (extract)
- Vaughan Williamshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03plb7c.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03plb7c.jpg2016-04-08T12:00:00.000ZDonald Macleod charts the long life and career of English composer Ralph Vaughan Williamshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03prc54
Vaughan Williams
- Folk Musichttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01t1l3h.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01t1l3h.jpg2014-05-26T16:04:00.000ZStephen Johnson and Martin Carthy explore Grainger and Vaughan Williams.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01zt6v9
Folk Music
- Ralph Vaughan Williamshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01ysqcx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01ysqcx.jpg2014-05-09T10:49:00.000ZDonald Macleod surveys Vaughan Williams's often neglected operas.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01ysqfh
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Featured Works
Ralph Vaughan Williams Tracks
Sort by
Fantasia On A Theme By Thomas Tallis
Sea Songs arr for orchestra
Five variants of Dives and Lazarus
Norfolk Rhapsody No 1 in E minor
March past of the kitchen utensils (The Wasps)
Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis
Hodie - A Christmas Cantata - Prologue
Suite For Viola
Dives and Lazarus
Christmas Overture
Fantasia on Christmas Carols
Wassail Song (Folk Songs of the Four Seasons)
Children's Christmas Song (Folk Songs of the Four Seasons)
Ice Floes from Scott of the Antarctic suite
Hodie (Prelude)
The Truth from Above / Herefordshire Carol
Fantasia on Greensleeves
A London symphony (Symphony no.2)
A Sea Symphony I. A Song for All Seas, All Ships
Suite for viola and small orchestra - Group 1 (Prelude, Carol & Christmas Dance)
Now The Birth Of Jesus Christ; It Was The Winter Wild (from Hodie)
The Wasps (Overture)
The Cloud Capp'd Towers (Three Shakespeare Songs)
Rhosymedre (Three Preludes on Welsh Hymn Tunes)
The Lark Ascending
Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis
Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1
Bushes and Briars
The Lark Ascending
Sea Songs (March)
A Sea Symphony
Symphony No.4 in F Minor
Symphony No. 1 'A Sea Symphony' - iii Scherzo. The Waves
Oboe Concerto in A minor (1st mvt)
Overture to The Wasps - Aristophanic suite (from incidental music)
Dona Nobis Pacem: Agnus Dei
The Running Set
Silence and Music - madrigal for chorus
Job - a masque for dancing
The Wasps (Entr'acte)
Over Hill, Over Dale
Mass in G minor - Sanctus
The Waves (A Sea Symphony)
Fantasia On Greensleeves
The Lark Ascending
The Lark Ascending
The Lark ascending
