Ashanthi De Alwis (Sinhala:අශාන්ති ද අල්විස්), known simply as Ashanthi, is a Sri Lankan rapper, singer and songwriter. She is the only Sri Lankan female rapper who signed with international record labels Sony Music and Universal Music in 2006. She began her career as a rapper with BnS, and continued that role after achieving solo success.
Handewe
Get Out Of My Head
