Gregory Regis "Greg" Ginn (born June 8, 1954) is an American guitarist, songwriter, and singer, best known for being the leader of and primary songwriter for the hardcore punk band Black Flag, which he founded and led from 1976–86, and again in 2003. The band announced another reunion on January 25, 2013. He was born in Tucson, Arizona. Since breaking up Black Flag, Ginn has recorded a few solo albums, and has performed with such bands as October Faction, Gone, Confront James, Mojack, and others. He also owns the Texas-based independent record label, SST, originally begun as an electronics company called Solid State Tuners when he was 12 years old and an amateur radio operator (in Hermosa Beach, California).

Ginn was 99th on Rolling Stone's list of "The 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time". Ginn is the older brother of artist Raymond Ginn, who goes by the pseudonym of Raymond Pettibon.

Ginn became a vegetarian at 17 years old and as of 2013 he has been a vegan for approximately fifteen years.