Modupe-Oreoluwa Oyeyemi Ola (born October 16, 1990), known by her stage name Mo'Cheddah (sometimes stylized as Mocheeda or Mocheddah), is a Nigerian rapper and singer. She released her debut studio album, Franchise Celebrity (2010), while signed to Knighthouse Entertainment. The album was preceded by the 2009 promotional single "If You Want Me". She parted ways with Knighthouse in February 2012 and established her own label, Cheddah Music.