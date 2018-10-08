TouristUK electronic artist William Phillips. Born 12 February 1987
Tourist
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02w3vxl.jpg
1987-02-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4f31ccd8-8702-4d88-8e5d-33b1c6a2c1bc
Tourist Biography (Wikipedia)
William Phillips (born 12 February 1987), also known by his stage name Tourist, is a British electronic musician and songwriter. In 2015 he won the Grammy Award for Song of the Year for co-writing "Stay with Me", along with James Napier and Sam Smith, the latter also the song's performer. He grew up in south east London and has three sisters.
Tourist Performances & Interviews
- Tourist Alarm Callhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p022kgt9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p022kgt9.jpg2014-07-12T05:00:00.000ZFree download https://soundcloud.com/bbcradio1/tourist-alarm-call-for-rob-da-bank-free-downloadhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p022kgv2
Tourist Alarm Call
Tourist Tracks
Sort by
Apollo
Tourist
Apollo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w3vxl.jpglink
Apollo
Last played on
U
Tourist
U
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w3vxl.jpglink
U
Last played on
Stayed Up All Night (Tom DeMac Remix)
Tourist
Stayed Up All Night (Tom DeMac Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w3vxl.jpglink
Sleepwalking (feat. Swim Mountain & Esther Joy)
Tourist
Sleepwalking (feat. Swim Mountain & Esther Joy)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w3vxl.jpglink
Sleepwalking (feat. Swim Mountain & Esther Joy)
Last played on
To Have You Back
Tourist
To Have You Back
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hc81z.jpglink
To Have You Back
Last played on
We Stayed Up All Night (feat. Ardyn)
Tourist
We Stayed Up All Night (feat. Ardyn)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058ynlv.jpglink
We Stayed Up All Night (feat. Ardyn)
Last played on
We Stayed Up All Night (Tom Demac Remix)
Tourist
We Stayed Up All Night (Tom Demac Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w3vxl.jpglink
We Stayed Up All Night (Tom Demac Remix)
Last played on
Too Late
Tourist
Too Late
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w3vxl.jpglink
Too Late
Last played on
My Love
Tourist
My Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02w3vxl.jpglink
My Love
Last played on
Run
Tourist
Run
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03pd9gy.jpglink
Run
Last played on
