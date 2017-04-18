Gajendra VermaPunjabi singer
Gajendra Verma
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4f2ea2cb-923d-487e-a517-a2a03089546b
Gajendra Verma Tracks
Sort by
Baarish (feat. Gajendra Verma)
Mohammed Irfan
Baarish (feat. Gajendra Verma)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01my410.jpglink
Baarish (feat. Gajendra Verma)
Last played on
Mann Mera
Gajendra Verma
Mann Mera
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mann Mera
Last played on
Saajna Re
Gajendra Verma
Saajna Re
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s90kj.jpglink
Saajna Re
Last played on
Baarish
Mohammed Irfab & Gajendra Verma
Baarish
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baarish
Performer
Last played on
Mann Mera (Table 23)
Gajendra Verma
Mann Mera (Table 23)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mann Mera (Table 23)
Last played on
Gajendra Verma Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist