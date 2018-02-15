DälekAmerican experimental hip hop group. Formed 1998
Dälek
1998
Dälek Biography
dälek (pronounced 'Die-a-leck') is an American experimental hip hop group formed in Newark, New Jersey in 1998. The group is composed of MC dälek (vocals and producer), Mike Manteca (aka Mike Mare) (electronics and producer), and DJ rEk.
Dälek Tracks
Dalek I Love You (Destiny)
Dälek
Dalek I Love You (Destiny)
Dalek I Love You (Destiny)
Echoes Of
Dälek
Echoes Of
Echoes Of
Shattered
Dälek
Shattered
Shattered
