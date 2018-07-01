St. Louis Union were a mid 1960s, short-lived, freakbeat rock band from Manchester, England, who formed part of the mod rock scene. They were formed by singer Tony Cassidy, guitarist Keith Millar, tenor saxophone/flute player Alex Kirby (born 6 January 1947, Northampton, who left in late 1966 and was replaced by Lenni Zaksen and Bernie Brown), keyboardist David Tomlinson, bassist John Nichols and drummer Dave Webb.

They formed initially as The Satanists and then, after they changed their name, they won the Melody Maker National Beat Contest in front of a 3,700 sold out crowd on Sunday 15 August 1965 at Wimbledon Palais, leaving a fledgling The Pink Floyd (later known simply as Pink Floyd) in a lower placing. The judges included Graham Nash of The Hollies, Kenny Everett then a Radio London deejay and Vicki Wickham of "Ready Steady Go!". The band's winning prizes included a Hammond Organ, a recording contract with Decca Records, an appearance on ABC TV's 'Lucky Stars' and a complete set of outfits from Cecil Gee the London tailors. At the time their manager was Terry Smith and Kennedy St. Artists were their sole agents. As a result of their contest win they made their first TV appearance on 18 August 1965 on Granada TV's "Scene at 6.30".