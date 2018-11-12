Gerry HollandDutch singer
Gerry Holland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4f24572e-4b6d-4a86-96ae-a489400d3af8
Gerry Holland Tracks
Sort by
Cawdon Fair / Mairi Alasdair Raonuill Reel / Miss Charlotte Alston Stewart's Reel
Dave MacIsaac
Cawdon Fair / Mairi Alasdair Raonuill Reel / Miss Charlotte Alston Stewart's Reel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
CAWDOR FAIR STRATHSPEY/MARY MACDONALD'S(MAIRI ALASDAIR RAONUILL) REEL/MISS CHAR
Dave MacIsaac
CAWDOR FAIR STRATHSPEY/MARY MACDONALD'S(MAIRI ALASDAIR RAONUILL) REEL/MISS CHAR
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist