Brigade are a British alternative rock band from London, England, formed in 2003. The four-piece consisted of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Will Simpson, lead guitarist and backing vocalist James Plant, bassist Naoto Hori, and drummer Andrew Kearton.

To date Brigade have released two extended plays and three studio albums. The band have toured with such UK bands as Fightstar, InMe and Hell Is For Heroes, and US bands including Aiden and Kill Hannah.