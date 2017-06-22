Shakespears SisterFormed 1988
Shakespears Sister
1988
Shakespears Sister Biography (Wikipedia)
Shakespears Sister is a pop-rock act, formed in 1988 by singer–songwriter Siobhan Fahey, a former member of Bananarama. Based in the United Kingdom, Shakespears Sister was initially a solo act, but by 1989 it had become a duo with the addition of the American musician Marcella Detroit. Together they released two Top 10 albums and a string of Top 40 hits, including the 1992 hit "Stay" which peaked at No. 1 in the UK for eight consecutive weeks. Detroit was sacked from the band in 1993, leaving Fahey as the sole member again until she ended the project in 1996. After working under her own name for some years, Fahey revived the Shakespears Sister name in 2009.
You're History
Shakespears Sister
You're History
You're History
Stay
Shakespears Sister
Stay
Stay
I Don't Care
Shakespears Sister
I Don't Care
I Don't Care
Hello (Turn Your Radio On)
Shakespears Sister
Hello (Turn Your Radio On)
Hello (Turn Your Radio On)
Do I Scare You
Shakespears Sister
Do I Scare You
Do I Scare You
