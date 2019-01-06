Val DoonicanBorn 3 February 1927. Died 1 July 2015
Val Doonican
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqmss.jpg
1927-02-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4f1ea6eb-6f06-4a0a-9448-b20c84dbe470
Val Doonican Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Valentine Doonican (3 February 1927 – 1 July 2015) was an Irish singer of traditional pop, easy listening, and novelty songs, who was noted for his warm and relaxed style. A crooner, he found popular success, especially in the United Kingdom where he had five successive Top 10 albums in the 1960s as well as several hits on the UK Singles Chart, including "If the Whole World Stopped Lovin'", "Walk Tall" and "Elusive Butterfly". The Val Doonican Show, which featured his singing and a variety of guests, had a long and successful run on BBC Television from 1965 to 1986 and Doonican won the Variety Club of Great Britain's BBC-TV Personality of the Year award three times.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Val Doonican Tracks
Sort by
If I were a Carpenter
Val Doonican
If I were a Carpenter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmss.jpglink
Morning
Val Doonican
Morning
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmss.jpglink
Morning
Last played on
Walk Tall
Val Doonican
Walk Tall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmss.jpglink
Walk Tall
Last played on
Elusive Butterfly
Val Doonican
Elusive Butterfly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmss.jpglink
Elusive Butterfly
Last played on
The Special Years
Val Doonican
The Special Years
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmss.jpglink
The Special Years
Last played on
What Would I Be
Val Doonican
What Would I Be
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmss.jpglink
What Would I Be
Last played on
If The Whole World Stopped Loving
Val Doonican
If The Whole World Stopped Loving
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmss.jpglink
Marvellous Toy
Val Doonican
Marvellous Toy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmss.jpglink
Marvellous Toy
Last played on
Delaney's Donkey
Val Doonican
Delaney's Donkey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmss.jpglink
Delaney's Donkey
Last played on
If I Knew Then What I Knew Now
Val Doonican
If I Knew Then What I Knew Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmss.jpglink
If I Knew Then What I Knew Now
Last played on
Travelling Home
Val Doonican
Travelling Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmss.jpglink
Travelling Home
Last played on
Two Streets
Val Doonican
Two Streets
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmss.jpglink
Two Streets
Last played on
Paddy McGinty's Goat
Val Doonican
Paddy McGinty's Goat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmss.jpglink
Paddy McGinty's Goat
Last played on
Playlists featuring Val Doonican
Val Doonican Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist