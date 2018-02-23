David Overton
David Overton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4f19ab23-c389-4bcf-a799-f11a9b1bddf3
David Overton Tracks
Sort by
Loch Lomond
Traditional
Loch Lomond
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wkhcz.jpglink
Loch Lomond
Last played on
Fantasia on In Dulci Jubilo
James Galway
Fantasia on In Dulci Jubilo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnvx.jpglink
Fantasia on In Dulci Jubilo
Last played on
Back to artist