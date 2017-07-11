Ash Winston Riser (born August 29, 1989), also known by his former stage name Ashtrobot, is an American recording artist and music producer from Los Angeles, California. He embarked on his music career when he was 15 years old, forming a rock band called Pistol Pistol (stylized P!stol P!stol). Due to differences between members, the band broke up in 2009 and Riser subsequently began to put his focus on music production, fusing electronic and hip hop music, among other genres. Riser later began working with longtime friend, Derek Ali of Top Dawg Entertainment, who introduced him to West Coast rapper Kendrick Lamar, with whom he began heavily collaborating. Riser then signed a record deal with Israeli music producer Borgore's record label, Buygore and also has a production deal with Chest Rockwell Entertainment. Riser has played multiple sold out shows with fellow label-mates and musicians such as ETC! ETC!, Kennedy Jones, Ookay, Flinch, Protohype and Dirtyphonics.