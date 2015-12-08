Max PommerBorn 9 February 1936
Max Pommer (born 9 February 1936) is a German musicologist and conductor, the director of the Leipziger Universitätschor and the founder and conductor of the Neues Bachisches Collegium Musicum.
Cantus Arcticus: Melancholy
Einojuhani Rautavaara
Cantus Arcticus
Einojuhani Rautavaara
Tagebuch des Hanns Eisler (Nos. 3-5)
Hanns Eisler
German symphony Op.50 for 3 soloists, 2 speakers, chorus & orch: 2nd movement; An die Kampfer
Hanns Eisler
