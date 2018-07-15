Sujith Vasudevan I, better known by his stage name Sharreth' (Malayalam: ശരത്), is an Indian music director and singer. He predominantly composes film scores and songs for Malayalam films, but has gone on to compose for Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films too. He won the Filmfare Award for the best music director in 2008. He won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Music Director in 2011 for the film Ivan Megharoopan. He was also the first recipient of the Kerala State Film Award for Best Classical Music Singer for his song Bhavayami in the film Meghatheertham. He was one of the permanent judges of Idea Star Singer till the end of Season 5 and played a huge role in making the show a rage across Kerala. From 26 September 2011, he has become a judge along with Bhavagayakan P. Jayachandran on the Amrita TV musical reality show Super Star – the Ultimate. From May 2012, he has become a judge along with Ouseppachan and S. P. Shylaja on the Kairali TV Ghandharava sangeetham 2012. From February 2013, he has become a judge along with K. S. Chithra, Sreenivas and Sujatha on the Mazhavil manorama Indian Voice season 2 and Indian Voice Juinor. His memoir (written by Sanjeev Pillai) titled Aathmaraagam (ആത്മരാഗം) was published by Litmus Publications (an imprint of D C Books) in 2014. Now he is the permanent judge of Mazhavil Manorama musical reality show Super 4.