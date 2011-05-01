Cheb Hasni (Arabic: الشاب حسني‎), born Hasni Chakroun (1 February 1968 – 29 September 1994), was an Algerian raï singer. He was popular across North Africa, having reached the height of his career in the late 1980s and early 1990s. He was the son of a welder and grew up in a working-class family where he was one of seven children. Hasni is most well known for his love songs, but he also dealt with taboo subjects such as divorce and alcohol. He was murdered in 1994. Hasni's controversial lyrical content (particularly those on the 1987 hit song "El Berraka", which contained lyrics about drunken sexual intercourse) had drawn the ire of Salafist fundamentalists in Algeria and it is believed he was murdered as a result.