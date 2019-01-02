A graduate of London’s Guildhall School of Music and Drama, Alessandro Fisher won joint first prize at the 2016 Kathleen Ferrier Awards. He sang Delmiro/Alindo (Hipermestra) at the 2017 Glyndebourne Festival and current engagements include Lucano (L’Incoronazione di Poppea) at the 2018 Salzburg Festival, Bastien (Bastien und Bastienne) and Don Polidoro (La finta semplice) for Classical Opera, the title role in Dardanus and Bach’s B Minor Mass for English Touring Opera.

Concert highlights include An Italian Songbook at the Oxford Lieder Festival 2018, Britten’s War Requiem in Lincoln Cathedral, BBC Radio 3’s recent Big Chamber Day at Saffron Hall, and recitals at London’s Wigmore Hall and Dublin’s Hugh Lane Gallery.