Stan Jones US songwriter and actor "(Ghost) Riders in the Sky". Born 5 June 1914. Died 5 December 1963
1914-06-05
Stanley Davis Jones (June 5, 1914 – December 13, 1963) was an American songwriter and actor, primarily writing Western music. He is best remembered for writing "Ghost Riders in the Sky".
