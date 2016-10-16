Johann Abraham Peter SchulzBorn 31 March 1747. Died 10 June 1800
Johann Abraham Peter Schulz
1747-03-31
Biography (Wikipedia)
Johann Abraham Peter Schulz (31 March 1747, Lüneburg – 10 June 1800,Schwedt) was a German musician. He is best known as the composer of the melody for Matthias Claudius's poem "Der Mond ist aufgegangen" and the Christmas carol "Ihr Kinderlein kommet".
We Plough The Fields And Scatter (feat. Nigel McClintock, Paul Young, Pat McCarthy, Paul Klein, Neil Gallie, Steve Irvine & Sam Staunton)
Johann Abraham Peter Schulz
We Plough The Fields And Scatter
Matthias Claudius
Largo for Glass Harmonica
Johann Abraham Peter Schulz
Largo for glass harmonica
Johann Abraham Peter Schulz
