Red Velvet (Hangul: 레드벨벳) is a South Korean girl group formed by SM Entertainment. The group debuted on August 1, 2014, with the digital single "Happiness" and four group members: Irene, Seulgi, Wendy and Joy. In March 2015, Yeri was added into the group prior to the release of their first extended play, Ice Cream Cake.

Since their debut, Red Velvet has released two studio albums, one reissue album, and seven extended plays in Korean, with eight of them topped the Gaon Album Chart. They have released several top-five Gaon Digital Chart hits, including "Ice Cream Cake", "Dumb Dumb", "Russian Roulette", "Rookie", "Peek-a-Boo", "Bad Boy" and the chart-topping "Red Flavor", "Power Up". Additionally, they made their Japanese debut in July 2018 with the extended play #Cookie Jar.

Red Velvet has been regarded as one of the most popular K-pop groups worldwide. They have received several awards for music, choreography, and popularity, including the Golden Disc New Artist Award and the Mnet Asian Music Award for Best Female Group in 2017. Their 2018 hit "Bad Boy" received recognition and acclaims internationally, with Billboard referring as the best K-pop song of the year. The director of the Korea Foundation for International Cultural Exchange cited Red Velvet as a major contributor and one of the country's talented idol groups who have "largely promoted K-pop" while discussing the Korean Wave and asked about K-pop receiving a significant increase in recognition around the world in 2018.