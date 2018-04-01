High Hazels are an English band made up of singer and guitarist James Leesley, lead guitarist Scott Howes, Anthony Barlow (drums) and Paul Musgrave (b.vox / bass guitar). The band hail from Handsworth, a suburb of Sheffield where three of the members (James, Scott and Anthony) became friends in primary school and then later bonded over their shared passion for music.

James, Scott and Anthony played together in bands after leaving school for a while before deciding to concentrate on writing. Paul also played in various other outfits before joining the band. The band rehearse in the city's industrial area, Kelham Island in an industrial workspace in a former factory overlooking the River Don.

The band recorded their first songs in October 2012 and sent the results to BBC Radio and 6 Music DJ, Steve Lamacq. Lamacq then played one of the songs on his daily 6 Music show and then on his Radio 2 show before the band had played a gig.

Their first gig was on 30 November 2012 at The Great Gatsby Bar in Sheffield.