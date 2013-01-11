Bob RockBorn 19 April 1954
Bob Rock
1954-04-19
Bob Rock Biography
Robert Jens "Bob" Rock (born April 19, 1954) is a Canadian musician, sound engineer, and record producer, best known for producing rock bands and music artists such as Metallica, the Tragically Hip, Aerosmith, the Cult, Bon Jovi, Mötley Crüe, 311, Our Lady Peace, Bryan Adams, the Offspring, Michael Bublé, Black Veil Brides, David Lee Roth, and Ron Sexsmith.
Bob Rock Tracks
RUN DMC
