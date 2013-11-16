Special Others is a Japanese band that blends improvised jazz with post-rock influences. Their lyrics, on non-instrumental songs, mix English and Japanese words, often extraordinarily exemplify: difficult to decipher. The members of the band met in high school and formed the group in 1995. They began performing in earnest in 2000, and their first major release, Indy-Ann, remained in the CRJ-tokyo charts for seven weeks.

Their first release on NMNL Records was the EP Ben which entered the Tower Records Shibuya indie chart at No. 1, and No. 2 in the national Tower Records chart. After releasing their second EP, Uncle John, in June, 2005, the band played at the Fuji Rock Festival in July.

In June, 2006, they released Idol, which was followed by a sell-out gig at Daikanyama UNIT in July, the release Aims at Tower Records in October, and the release of their long-awaited first full album, Good Morning, on November 22. The band toured with Asian Kung-Fu Generation from late 2006, with guest appearances at five performances across Japan.