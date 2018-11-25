Tony Momrelle (born Anthony Momrelle on April 28, 1973) is a British R&B and jazz singer and is one of the current lead vocalists of the band Incognito.

Before his stint in Incognito, Momrelle was already a solo recording artist who released two studio albums under his name. Also, he was once a member of gospel music group Seven. In a year, he toured with D'Sound. His success in touring impressed Incognito's frontman, Bluey Maunick, and he offered him the job as the vocalist of the acid-jazz outfit.

He made his Incognito full-debut on the band's 2006 album, Bees + Things + Flowers, in which he contributed as a main vocalist.

His album, 'Keep Pushing' was released in 2015, with 'Keep Pushing (Deluxe Edition)' released in 2016.

In November 2017 he appeared alongside Seal, Lianne Carroll, Angelique Kidjo, Mica Paris, fellow Incognito band member Vanessa Haynes, Miles Mosley and Mads Mattias for the opening gala of the 25th EFG London Jazz Festival, with Guy Barker's Orchestra.