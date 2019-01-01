Jenny Scheinman is a jazz violinist. She has produced several critically acclaimed solo albums, including 12 Songs, named one of the Top Ten Albums of 2005 by The New York Times. She has played with Linda Perry, Norah Jones, Nels Cline, Lou Reed, Ani Difranco, Bruce Cockburn, Aretha Franklin, Lucinda Williams, Bono, Bill Frisell, the Hot Club of San Francisco, and Allison Miller.

In 2008 Scheinman released a self-titled vocal album. She has also played with her friend, Sean Lennon, on the Late Show with David Letterman. Her playing is frequently used as soundbed for NPR programming. Her album Mischief & Mayhem features guitarist Nels Cline, drummer Jim Black, and bassist Todd Sickafoose

She grew up in Petrolia, California, a remote area of Humboldt County near Cape Mendocino. She is the niece of robotics pioneer Victor Scheinman and the granddaughter of Telford Taylor, chief prosecutor at the United States war crimes trials at Nuremberg.