Worbey & Farrell, (previously known as Katzenjammer) are a British piano musical comedy duo comprising Steven Worbey and Kevin Farrell. The word Katzenjammer is German, meaning "discordant sound" and is also sometimes used to indicate a general state of depression or bewilderment. It's sometimes used in reference to a hangover. The literal translation is "cat's wail". The duo changed its name in February 2011 to Worbey & Farrell.

Worbey and Farrell are a four hands, one piano cabaret act that have performed throughout the UK and Europe in hundreds of theatres and festivals. They have appeared numerous times on television in the UK, Portugal, Germany and Austria. They are regulars on BBC Radio, in particular BBC Radio 3. Their 2015 show Worbey and Farrell's House Party at the Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh was named amongst the top ten shows to see by Time Out (out of 3,300 shows at the Edinburgh Festival). They were one of the few headline acts to perform on the maiden voyages of all three Cunard liners – Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria. Worbey and Farrell are Steinway Artists.