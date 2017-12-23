Giovanni Battista Riccio17th century composer
Giovanni Battista Riccio (Giambattista Riccio) (late 16th century – after 1621) was a musician and composer of the early Baroque era, resident in Venice, most notable for his development of instrumental forms, particularly utilizing the recorder.
Canzon
Canzon
La Rossignola
La Rossignola
