Electro Velvet are a British vocal duo that represented the United Kingdom in the Eurovision Song Contest 2015 with the song "Still in Love with You" finishing 24th. The duo consist of Alex Larke and Bianca Nicholas.
Still In Love With You
Still In Love With You
Still in Love With You (Eurovision 2015 - UK)
Still In Love With You (Dance Mix)
Still In Love With You (Dance Mix)
Still In Love With You (Radio 2 session 02/05/15)
