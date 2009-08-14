Andy AbrahamBorn 16 July 1964
Andy Abraham
1964-07-16
Andy Abraham Biography (Wikipedia)
Andrew Abraham (born 16 July 1964 in North London, England)[citation needed] is a British singer. He was the runner-up in the second UK series of TV talent show The X Factor in 2005 to Shayne Ward, and also represented the United Kingdom in the Eurovision Song Contest 2008.
Before applying for The X Factor, Abraham was a refuse collector. Prior to this he worked as a bus driver for Arriva London North based at Palmers Green bus garage. Abraham has two children by his wife Denise, a daughter called Tara and a son called Jacob. He is of Grenadian descent.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Andy Abraham Tracks
Me and Mrs Jones
Andy Abraham
Me and Mrs Jones
Me and Mrs Jones
