The British Paraorchestra, based in Bristol, is an orchestra consisting entirely of musicians with disabilities—the first ever orchestra of its kind in the United Kingdom. The Paraorchestra was formed by conductor Charles Hazlewood in 2011 as a project to create a platform for the top disabled musicians, with the hope that its success would lead to better integration of the disabled into music and performing arts. The orchestra performed its first live show at Glastonbury Abbey in July 2012 (which was also the subject of a Channel 4 documentary), and received international attention when it played alongside Coldplay during the closing ceremony of the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London in September 2012.
Nature of Why 1 Hocket WG
Will Gregory
Nature of Why 1 Hocket WG
Nature of Why 1 Hocket WG
Last played on
In C (excerpt)
Terry Riley
In C (excerpt)
In C (excerpt)
Last played on
V2 Schneider (Glastonbury 2016)
Charles Hazlewood
V2 Schneider (Glastonbury 2016)
V2 Schneider (Glastonbury 2016)
Last played on
