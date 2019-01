Jet are an Australian rock band formed in 2001. The band consists of lead guitarist Cameron Muncey, bassist Mark Wilson, and brothers Nic and Chris Cester on vocals/rhythm guitar and drums respectively. The group sold 6.5 million albums. The band dissolved in 2012, but reformed in 2016.

