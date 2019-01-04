JetAustralian garage rock band. Formed 2001
Jet
2001
Jet are an Australian rock band formed in 2001. The band consists of lead guitarist Cameron Muncey, bassist Mark Wilson, and brothers Nic and Chris Cester on vocals/rhythm guitar and drums respectively. The group sold 6.5 million albums. The band dissolved in 2012, but reformed in 2016.
Jet Tracks
Are You Gonna Be My Girl
Rollover DJ
K.I.A. (Killed In Action)
