Bryan Ferry CBE (born 26 September 1945) is an English singer and songwriter. His voice has been described as an "elegant, seductive croon". He also established a distinctive image and sartorial style; according to The Independent, Ferry and his contemporary David Bowie influenced a generation with both their music and their appearances. Peter York described Ferry as "an art object" who "should hang in the Tate".
Ferry came to prominence as the lead vocalist and principal songwriter with the glam art rock band Roxy Music, achieving three no. 1 albums and 10 singles which reached the top 10 in the UK between 1972 and 1982. Their singles included "Virginia Plain", "Street Life", "Love is the Drug", "Dance Away", "Angel Eyes", "Over You", "Oh Yeah", "Jealous Guy", "Avalon", and "More Than This".
Ferry began his solo career in 1973, while still a member of Roxy Music. His early solo hits include "A Hard Rain's a-Gonna Fall", "Let's Stick Together" and "This Is Tomorrow". Ferry disbanded Roxy Music following the release of their best-selling album Avalon in 1982 to concentrate on his solo career, releasing further singles such as "Slave to Love" and "Don't Stop the Dance" and the UK no. 1 album Boys and Girls in 1985. When his sales as a solo artist and as a member of Roxy Music are combined, Ferry has sold over 30 million albums worldwide.
- "We wanted something to flog really..."https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03z77zx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03z77zx.jpg2016-06-23T13:00:00.000ZBryan Ferry came in to talk about Roxy Music, his new live album and his rain style tipshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03z78b4
- Bryan Ferry talks Avonmorehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0196phq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0196phq.jpg2015-12-09T15:13:00.000ZBryan Ferry speaks to 6 Music's Radcliffe and Maconie about the special edition of his latest album Avonmore - hear the full conversation.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03bm155
- Bryan Ferry chats to Liz Kershawhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02mh1cf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02mh1cf.jpg2015-03-21T15:06:00.000ZLiz Kershaw chats to iconic singer-songwriter and musician Bryan Ferry, who released his fourteenth solo album Avonmore in 2014.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02mh1dq
- Bryan Ferry talks to Lauren Laverne at 6 Music Festival By Dayhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02kjsr2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02kjsr2.jpg2015-02-21T15:52:00.000ZThe Roxy Music frontman reflects on his early days on Tyneside and his incredible careerhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02kjsss
- Sara Cox chats to Bryan Ferryhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02bj916.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02bj916.jpg2014-11-10T17:23:00.000ZSara chats to Bryan about his new album, Avonmore.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02bj9tn
- Mr Bryan Ferry brings style and new sounds to our studiohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02bf1q5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02bf1q5.jpg2014-11-09T14:13:00.000ZThe Roxy Music man talks about winning ticket to see Bill Haley; his new solo album, Avonmore; working with Nile Rodgers; era-defining style and his love of vegetable gardens.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02bf1r0
- Bryan Ferry in conversation with Dermot O'Learyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p028zbzc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p028zbzc.jpg2014-10-19T10:13:00.000ZBryan Ferry joins Dermot to speak about his new album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p028zbzz
- Bryan Ferry in conversation with Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p028wm0q.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p028wm0q.jpg2014-10-17T18:40:00.000ZMark Radcliffe and Stuart Maconie chat with singer-songwriter Bryan Ferry.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p028wm1n
- Bryan Ferry - For Your Pleasurehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01p0nvf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01p0nvf.jpg2013-12-27T13:16:00.000ZIn this excerpt Bryan Ferry picks the music that influenced him and the artists he admires.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01p0nvw
- Bryan Ferry: How Do You Reimagine A Classic?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0196phq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0196phq.jpg2013-05-18T08:32:00.000ZBryan Ferry, fresh from his work on The Great Gatsby, on the secrets of cover versions.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0196pj0
- Bryan Ferry joins Jo Whiley in the studiohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01924l3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01924l3.jpg2013-05-15T11:24:00.000ZBryan Ferry talks about his musical involvement with the film, The Great Gatsby.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01924m4
- Bryan Ferry on Proms In The Parkhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p017wq1r.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p017wq1r.jpg2013-04-18T17:08:00.000ZBryan Ferry joins Simon Mayo to preview his headline set at Radio 2's Proms In The Parkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p017wq25
Don't Stop The Dance
Let's Stick Together
A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall
The 'In' Crowd
Slave To Love
Carrickfergus
Glastonbury: 2014
Last Night of The Proms Celebrations: 2013
