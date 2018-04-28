Los del Mar (Spanish for those from the sea, referring to Marbella) was a short-lived Spanish music duo, best known for their hit single, a 1995 cover version of the Los del Río song, "Macarena", which was included on the album, Macarena: The Hit Album. The main member, Pedro Castaño, is still touring with this song. Although it just missed the Top 40 in the UK Singles Chart (peaking at number 43 while the Los Del Rio version reached number 2) it was included in the game Samba de Amigo.

They specialize in Andalusian folk music, especially sevillanas, the most typical and light music of Andalusia.