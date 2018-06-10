Juan Manuel González Mascías (born February 14, 1952) better known as Miki González, is a Peruvian musician, composer, and producer born in Madrid, Spain. He is recognized as one of the musical icons of the twentieth century, and his songs (such as "Akundún", "Dímelo, Dímelo" and "Vamos a Tocahe) are frequently ranked among the best songs in popular music peruvian history.

Throughout his successful musical career, Miki became famous for being the pioneer in mixing rock with traditional Afro-Peruvian and Andean music.

He has collaborated with many artists, including: Mar de Copas, Narcosis, Charly García, Cementerio Club, Los Abuelos de la Nada, Andrés Calamaro, Jaime Cuadra, among others.

He studied and completed his musical training at the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston.