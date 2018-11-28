NorthsideEnglish band. Formed 1989. Disbanded 1997
Northside
1989
Northside Biography (Wikipedia)
Northside are an English band from Blackley and Moston, Manchester. Formed in 1989, they released their only album Chicken Rhythms on Factory Records in 1991. The band became known for their concerts as part of what was the 1990 Madchester/baggy/indie-rave scene.
Northside was formed by Warren "Dermo" Dermody (vocals/lyrics) and Cliff Ogier (bass). They were later joined by Michael Upton (guitar) and Paul Walsh (drums). Upton was replaced by Timmy Walsh prior to the release of their first single "Shall We Take A Trip".
Northside Tracks
My Rising Star - Sheffield University 1990
Northside
My Rising Star - Sheffield University 1990
Tour De World - Sheffield University 1990
Northside
Tour De World - Sheffield University 1990
Moody Places - Sheffield University 1990
Northside
Moody Places - Sheffield University 1990
Shall We Take A Trip - Sheffield University 1990
Northside
Shall We Take A Trip - Sheffield University 1990
My Rising Star
Northside
My Rising Star
My Rising Star
Shall We Take A Trip
Northside
Shall We Take A Trip
Shall We Take A Trip
See You Again (feat. Northside & Mayowa)
Dugong Jr
See You Again (feat. Northside & Mayowa)
See You Again (feat. Northside & Mayowa)
Take 5 (12" Mix)
Northside
Take 5 (12" Mix)
Take 5 (12" Mix)
Tour De World
Northside
Tour De World
Tour De World
A Change Is On it's Way
Northside
A Change Is On it's Way
A Change Is On it's Way
Funky Munky
Northside
Funky Munky
Funky Munky
Weight Of Air
Northside
Weight Of Air
Weight Of Air
Take 5
Northside
Take 5
Take 5
