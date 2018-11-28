Northside are an English band from Blackley and Moston, Manchester. Formed in 1989, they released their only album Chicken Rhythms on Factory Records in 1991. The band became known for their concerts as part of what was the 1990 Madchester/baggy/indie-rave scene.

Northside was formed by Warren "Dermo" Dermody (vocals/lyrics) and Cliff Ogier (bass). They were later joined by Michael Upton (guitar) and Paul Walsh (drums). Upton was replaced by Timmy Walsh prior to the release of their first single "Shall We Take A Trip".